(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s business investment is set to plunge this fiscal year, smothered by the economic shutdown and a renewed lockdown in Victoria, according to government estimates as it prepares to announce the nation’s biggest budget deficit since World War II.

Spending by firms will slump 12.5% in the 12 months through June 2021, after tumbling 6% in the fiscal year that ended last month, a statement released ahead of the economic and fiscal update showed. The reintroduction of restrictions in the southern state of Victoria is expected to cut around 0.75 percentage point off gross domestic product growth in the three months through September.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a once-in-a-century shock that is placing immense pressure on health systems and economies all around the world,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in the statement. “The progress on the health front will shape the speed and trajectory for the recovery in Australia.”

The government is releasing an economic and fiscal update Thursday after postponing its annual budget to October from May. Initial success in containing the virus is shadowed by Victoria’s renewed outbreak that has forced around 5 million people in Melbourne into a six-week lockdown. The shutdown of the nation’s second-biggest city, which contributes about one-quarter of GDP, will prolong the economic recovery.

The economic and fiscal statement to be released at 11 a.m. Thursday will reveal a budget deficit for 2019-20 of just under A$90 billion ($64 billion) and almost A$190 billion for the year to June 2021, the Australian newspaper reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

Other key details to be released include:

Fiscal measures are estimated to have cut the peak of unemployment by around 5 percentage points. Australia’s jobless rate was 7.4% in June, a 22-year high

In addition to A$289 billion ($206 billion) in fiscal and balance sheet measures, automatic stabilizers have weighed heavily on the budget

Company tax receipts are expected to fall by A$12.1 billion in 2020-21 after dropping A$13.2 billion in 2019-20

More positively, mining investment is growing for the first time in seven years, expanding 9.5% in 2020-21 after increasing 4% in 2019-20

Australia suffered its worst day of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with Victoria recording 484 new cases and warning numbers could rise further. New South Wales recorded 16 new cases in the past 24 hours, and Queensland 1, pushing the national tally past 500 and breaking the previous record of 469 cases set on March 28 during the height of the first outbreak.

Melbourne has seen a surge in community transmission, blamed on missteps in mandatory quarantine for returned overseas travelers, and insufficient contact tracing. Brett Sutton, Victoria’s chief health officer, warned cases could rise further to 500 to 600 per day.

The national government is attempting to buttress the economy as the Victoria outbreak prolongs state border closures and drags on activity. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Tuesday that the government will pump a further A$20 billion into supporting the jobs market.

While the government is making huge outlays to mitigate the impact of the virus, demand for the nation’s currency and bonds suggest it is coping better than many others. The Australian dollar has climbed about 30% from its March low and overseas funds continue to show a healthy appetite for its debt. Demand will be tested in the months ahead, with bond issuance running around A$4-5 billion a week.

“Our announced measures, together with large declines in taxation receipts, has seen a hit to the bottom line, but this has been necessary in order to cushions the blow for millions of Australians, and to keep businesses in business and keep Australians in jobs,” Frydenberg said.

