(Bloomberg) -- Tourist resorts and citizens in Australia’s far northeast are bracing for a destructive cyclone that’s expected to cross the coast around midday Wednesday local time.

The nation’s weather forecaster is warning Tropical Cyclone Jasper will intensify in the next 24 hours, bringing damaging winds, heavy rainfall and potential flooding. It’s expected to make landfall close to tourism hotspots Cairns and Port Douglas as a Category 2 storm, and may enter the Gulf of Carpentaria later this week.

“We expect winds to start today and become destructive heading into tomorrow,” Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Morgan Pumpa said in an interview Tuesday. The storm may be strong enough to uproot trees, lift caravans and cut power supplies, she added.

The cyclone will most likely weaken as it moves inland, but there’s a slim chance it becomes a more severe Category 3 storm, the agency said. Parts of the coast are on flood watch, and others have been placed on warning for gale force winds, it added.

While the region Jasper is forecast to initially impact is relatively light on resource projects and should miss major sugarcane-growing regions, it could later affect some raw materials projects in the Northern Territory. R3D Resources Ltd. said Tuesday it suspended copper sulphate pentahydrate production at its Tartana plant, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Cairns.

The cyclone warning comes as the country grapples with an increasing number of extreme weather events from bushfires to storms, along with the onset of an El Niño weather event that’s exacerbated hot and dry conditions in much of the country. The last cyclone that crossed the Queensland coast as a severe storm — Debbie in March 2017 — devastated resort islands and tourist towns, and led to major flooding.

Read More: Climate Chaos Sees Australia Struggling to Meet Farming Goal

Australia’s cyclone season typically runs from November to April, and the bureau is expecting a below-average number of tropical storms in 2023-24.

