(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s earnings from mining and energy exports are projected to peak by the middle of next-year, though weaker raw materials prices and waning demand have trimmed the forecast high, according to the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science.

Earnings in the year ending June 30, 2020 are now forecast at A$281.6 billion ($190 billion) from A$279.3 billion a year earlier. The figure compares to a forecast published July 1 for A$284.6 billion

A global slowdown in industrial output means commodities prices have retreated from recent highs, and the sector will need to contend with softer demand and rising supply, the department said in a report published Monday

