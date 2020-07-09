(Bloomberg) -- Australian and British privacy regulators opened a joint probe into Clearview AI Inc., saying they want to examine how the company’s facial-recognition technology uses people’s data.

The Australian Information Commissioner and the U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office will focus on the company’s use of “scraped” data and biometrics of individuals. They announced the investigation on the ICO website.

Clearview didn’t immediately return an email requesting comment left outside office hours.

