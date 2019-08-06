(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s government issued a warning for travelers to Hong Kong, recommending they “exercise a high degree of caution” as unrest in the city escalates.

“Protests have become more unpredictable and are expected to continue,” the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on its Smartraveller website. “Tourist areas have been affected. There is a risk of violent confrontation between protesters and police, or criminally-linked individuals, particularly at unauthorized protests.”

In some of the Chinese government’s strongest comments yet on the crisis that’s gripped the Asian financial hub since June, officials on Tuesday urged Hong Kong citizens to stand up to protesters. That followed Monday’s general strike that led to traffic chaos, violence, tear gas and flight cancellations in the most disruptive day since the protests started.

Around 100,000 Australians are estimated to be residing in Hong Kong, foreign minister Marise Payne said Tuesday.

