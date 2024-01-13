(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s gambling watchdog in the state of Victoria ordered Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. to make most of its electronic betting terminals cashless after numerous incidents of minors placing bets.

The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission’s statewide directive will mean Tabcorp’s betting terminals can’t accept cash bets unless they are within five metres, and in the line of sight, of the counter in a gambling venue, according to a statement Sunday.

From later this month about 70% of Tabcorp’s s 1,800 terminals in Victoria will only accept vouchers bought after age and identification checks at a counter.

The new requirements were implemented after continued breaches, despite warnings to the industry, according to VGCCC Chief Executive Officer Annette Kimmitt. Tabcorp faces a total of 72 charges of allowing a minor to gamble and failing to reasonably supervise its electronic betting terminals, the statement said.

“It is inexcusable to accept a bet from a minor and tougher actions are required to protect the community, especially children, from gambling harm,” she said. “Venue staff are the first line of defense in protecting minors from gambling. We have taken decisive measures where they have failed to take their responsibilities seriously.”

