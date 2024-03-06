(Bloomberg) -- The Australian government will make long-awaited changes to pay pension contributions for workers who take paid parental leave, the latest move by the center-left Labor government to address gender inequality in the country’s workforce.

From July 2025, all workers who receive paid parental leave from the government will also get a mandatory pension entitlement for that period, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher is expected to say in Canberra on Thursday.

Parents who currently take leave miss out on their pension contributions, often leaving female workers significantly disadvantaged. In Australia, employers are required to pay workers 11% of their salary as a pension contribution, known locally as superannuation.

“When women take time out of the workforce to raise children it impacts their retirement incomes with women retiring, on average, with about 25% less super than men,” Gallagher said in a statement ahead of the announcement.

Gender equality experts have long called for the government to fully pay pension contributions on parental leave, with a report released in 2023 showing Australian women who have at least one child earn A$2 million ($1.3 million) less over their lifetime than their male counterparts. That document, by the 13-member Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce, found that Australia needed urgent legislative changes to end the economic inequality between men and women, with the taskforce saying the issue was costing the economy about A$128 billion ($83 billion) annually.

Long-Running Push

Australia’s average gender pay gap currently stands at 21.7% when taking into account total remuneration, according to the Women’s Gender Equality Agency. Australia’s median gender pay gap for total remuneration, including bonuses, is 19%.

Last year, Women in Super said taking leave without being paid pension payments was “irreparably damaging” women’s retirement balances. Industry figures show the gender gap was about A$65,000 for people approaching retirement in 2020-21.

Along with the policy changes, Gallagher will reveal the government’s first national strategy to eliminate gender inequality on Thursday, which will say that “unpaid and paid care responsibilities need to be more equally shared.”

“Equality cannot be achieved without addressing who takes on, and who is expected to take on, caring responsibilities,” the strategy will say, according to excerpts seen by Bloomberg in advance.

