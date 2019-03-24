(Bloomberg) -- The yield on Australia’s 10-year sovereign bond opened below 1.8% for the first time on record after similar global moves in developed markets Friday as the U.S. curve inverting for first time since 2007 enhanced fears the global economy is slowing.

Returns on the Australian government 10-year note fell 6 basis points to an unprecedented 1.771% as investors chase yields harder than ever to get ahead of the U.S. inversion, widely considered a harbinger of recession.

Aussie yields have collapsed since Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe pivoted to a neutral stance last month from a long-held view the next move in rates would be up, one he maintained for months as swaps signaled bets on a cut. The local curve flattened further, losing 1.5 basis points difference to 43.5 basis points.

The Federal election due no later than May can’t come soon enough for the central bank as it could bring much needed fiscal stimulus and take pressure off the curve.

Pressure has also come from offshore as U.S. 10-year swap rates dropped to the lowest level relative to Treasury yields since January 2018, while the U.S. posted the largest monthly budget deficit on record in February. In Europe, the German 10-year yield fell below zero as Europe’s economic outlook was thrown into fresh doubt after reports showed weakness across France and Germany.

