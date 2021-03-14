(Bloomberg) -- Two of Australia’s largest pension funds moved a step closer to creating a A$200 billion ($155 billion) giant as the world’s fourth-biggest pension pot consolidates.

The Queensland government supports the proposal from QSuper and Sunsuper Pty., according to a statement from the state’s treasurer, Cameron Dick. The Brisbane-based funds entered into formal talks in March last year.

The state government “supports this proposal because it aligns with our vision to reinforce Queensland’s position as a preferred investment destination,” Dick said. “The merger of QSuper and Sunsuper would create Australia’s second-largest super fund, headquartered in Queensland with 2 million members and A$200 billion in assets.”

Australia’s A$3 trillion pension industry is consolidating amid increased scrutiny of under-performing funds and growing pressure to cut fees and boost returns. Tasplan and MTAA Super will combine into a A$23 billion fund by the end of this month while Construction & Building Unions Superannuation and Media Super will merge by year’s end.

While policy makers and regulators are encouraging smaller, poor-performing funds to merge, so far industry consolidation is occurring at the big end of the spectrum with the biggest firms and top performers tying up to get even bigger. Aware Super last year completed mergers with VicSuper and WA Super, growing into a A$140 billion fund.

The Queensland government’s approval is conditional on the combined fund and its chief executive being based in the state capital, Brisbane, the Australian Financial Review reported earlier. Support is also conditional on the government’s fund manager QIC Ltd. managing some of the assets, the AFR reported.

QSuper had about A$117 billion in funds under administration as of June and looks after the retirement savings for Queensland state government employees. Sunsuper looks after about A$79 billion in savings for employees of corporations including Unilever Plc and Virgin Australia.

