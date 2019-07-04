(Bloomberg) -- Alek Sigley, an Australian living in Pyongyang, is “safe and well” after being released from detention in North Korea, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.

Morrison’s confirmation, delivered in a statement to parliament, comes after the NK News reported that Sigley, 29, was safe in China and would travel to Tokyo later Thursday. His release follows a visit to North Korea by a special envoy of the Swedish government acting on behalf of Australian authorities.

