(Bloomberg) -- Bank stocks Down Under have seen about $32 billion of market capitalization erased this week on growing concerns that faster monetary policy tightening might increase housing-market risks and pressure valuations.

Shares of the country’s four largest lenders will struggle to outperform given elevated price-earnings ratios and downside risks from the macroeconomy, UBS Group AG analyst John Storey wrote in a note Wednesday. A “quick and aggressive” tightening period from the nation’s central bank could induce a weaker housing market and greater recession risk, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Richard E Wiles said.

With the housing market already cooling and forecasts for further declines, this week’s larger-than-expected 50 basis-point lift by the Reserve Bank of Australia is forcing a reassessment on the trajectory of bank earnings. While margins at lenders closely tied to the mortgage market get a boost from higher rates, pressure on the consumer is coming from inflation and borrowing costs that are increasing at a faster pace.

Bank shares historically underperform relative to the broader equity market during periods of high inflation and low growth, UBS noted in its report.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 2.4% as of 1:09 p.m. in Sydney Thursday, down 9.6% this week. National Australia Bank Ltd. dropped 9.5% since the weekend, with Westpac Banking Corp. shedding 11% in that time. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. has lost 6.2% this week.

This week’s slide has shaved about A$44.4 billion ($32 billion) from the group’s collective market capitalization. The selloff also puts the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index’s financial shares on course for their worst week since March 2020.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.