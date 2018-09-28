(Bloomberg) -- Australian banks pursued short-term profit at the expense of basic standards of honesty, the head of an inquiry into misconduct in the nation’s financial industry said.

“The Commission’s work, so far, has shown conduct by financial services entities that has brought public attention and condemnation,” the inquiry said in its interim report released in Canberra Friday. “Why did it happen? Too often, the answer seems to be greed.”

The government-appointed inquiry, known as a Royal Commission, has unearthed a string of scandals since public hearings began in March, including wealth advisers charging dead people for services, lying to regulators about misconduct, and loan officers accepting bribes.

Bank shares gained as the report stopped short of making any recommendations for civil or criminal charges against the banks, or toughening their regulatory regime. Commonwealth Bank of Australia gained 2.2 percent as of 2:48 p.m. in Sydney. National Australia Bank Ltd. rose 2 percent, Westpac Banking Corp. added 1.3 percent and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. also gained 1.3 percent.

Nevertheless, the revelations are already starting to reshape the industry. Most of the banks are looking to sell their financial planning units, where most of the problems occurred, have tightened lending criteria, and cut fees. The chief executive officer and chairman of AMP quit and National Australia Bank has overhauled its executive team and pay structure, while the prospect of slowing growth has helped wipe out about A$39 billion ($28 billion) of market value from the big four banks and AMP this year.

The inquiry criticized the regulators for going easy on banks and financial firms, saying the securities regulator “rarely” took court action to punish misconduct, while the banking regulator never went to court.

“When misconduct was revealed, it either went unpunished or the consequences didn’t meet the seriousness of what had been done,” the inquiry said. “There seems to be a deeply entrenched culture of negotiating outcomes rather than insisting upon public denunciation of and punishment for wrongdoing.”

The inquiry’s public hearings will conclude later this year, and a final report will be released in February 2019.

