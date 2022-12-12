(Bloomberg) -- Australian beef output is poised to ramp up in the first half of next year as the herd continues to rebuild, increasing supply for markets in the US, Japan and South Korea, according to a major agribusiness lender.

Favorable seasonal conditions have improved pastures, allowing producers to keep expanding cattle numbers following years of drought, which ended in 2020, according to Australia’s Rural Bank in its agriculture outlook.

With increased slaughter rates, beef production is likely to rise 5% in the first half, though it will remain well below average, the bank said. The pace of slaughter will continue to be limited by a lack of labor, it said.

The demand picture is mixed across major export markets, the bank said. There are growing opportunities for Australia’s beef producers to export into Japan and South Korea as US shipments decline through the year, supporting global prices. US demand is seen increasing through June as culling rates fall.

Meanwhile, Chinese demand for imported beef is forecast to fall slightly as domestic supplies expand, the bank said. Additionally, importers in Asia’s biggest economy are likely to favor Brazilian supplies, as bans on several Australian abattoirs remain in place, it said.

Other points:

Demand for Australian wheat, especially the high-protein milling variety, is expected to remain strong on uncertainty over Black Sea supply and as drought shrinks the crop in competitor Argentina Total wheat shipments are on track to hit 26 million tons in the 2022-23 season

Barley exports are seen declining 7% to around 7.5 million tons in 2022-23, with recent shipments of the malt variety into Mexico, Ecuador and Peru expected to drop as Canadian exports recover Early export demand from the Middle East is seen for Australian feed barley; this will continue to support shipments through 2022-23

Australia’s export market share for canola into India, Asia and Middle East is set to shrink as they return to Canadian supply, though strong demand from EU biofuel customers should counter the decline

