(Bloomberg) -- Australian and New Zealand bonds slumped, with benchmark yields erasing much of Thursday’s declines as risk sentiment rebounded following wild moves in global markets overnight.

The 10-year Australian government bond yield rose as much as 10 basis points to 2.25%, after it plunged 11 basis points yesterday. Similar-dated New Zealand yields rose six basis points to more than unwind the previous day’s declines, after the central bank governor said policy makers retain the option to move faster on raising interest rates if needed.

Global bonds face waves of volatility as the Ukraine crisis spurs haven flows, interrupting one of the worst routs on record for sovereign debt. The drivers for that sell off -- rampant inflation and expectations that central banks will rapidly tighten policy -- remain in play.

There are also signs that this year’s surge in yields is starting to bring back buy-and-hold investors, with demand surging at recent U.S. Treasury auctions.

“The moves overnight, both down in yield and then back up, are not indicative of any change of thought,” said Martin Whetton, head of fixed-income and foreign-exchange strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Medium term, the framework remains that markets have overpriced the rate hike cycle and, if what is priced in is delivered, the global economy will slow.”

Asian investors look to be facing another day of whiplash, with U.S. equity futures opening lower to unwind some of a stunning late rally on Thursday that sent the Nasdaq 100 to its biggest one-day jump since March 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.