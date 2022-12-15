(Bloomberg) -- Australian financial assets including bonds are in danger of underperforming in 2023 as the Reserve Bank’s softer approach to tackling inflation may backfire, said Sally Auld, chief investment officer at JBWere Ltd.

“The risk that they’ve been running all along is that that they can have their cake and eat it too,” Auld said, referring to the RBA’s decision to downshift the pace of interest rate hikes to try to preserve job gains while fighting inflation.

“All that sounds nice in theory but the risk that you have to accept if you’re going to run that strategy is that inflation expectations start to move higher.”

The RBA has staked out a more dovish position than global counterparts, who have made clear they’re ready to drive their economies into recession in order to crush inflation. The RBA’s stance has swung Australian government bonds from cellar-dwellers to star performers.

The extra yield investors demanded to hold Australia’s 10-year bonds slid as much as 31 basis points below US peers in November — the lowest since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. That compares with a seven-year high of 92 basis points this June when the RBA had just begun its tightening cycle.

Further helping the bond price outperformance is a growing market expectation that Governor Philip Lowe will be able to pursue a less hawkish approach without inflation expectations becoming unanchored.

However, Auld says it’s quite possible that next year the RBA realizes it has “more work to do.” Her base case is that the cash rate will peak at 3.6% — in line with market pricing and economists’ expectations — from 3.1% now.

Australian labor-market data this week that showed hiring remains robust and the jobless rate is holding at a 48-year low in the face of RBA hikes underlines the risk that inflation may stay elevated.

Money market bets show Australian rates staying above 3% over a two-to-three year horizon. That compares with expectations of a sharp decline in US rates to 2.84% in three-years’ time.

“In that sort of environment, that doesn’t leave a lot of scope for 10-year Aussie bonds to meaningfully outperform,” Auld said.

She also sees the Australian dollar under pressure next year and “struggling” to breach 75 US cents “simply because it’s possible that the first thing we are dealing with in the first-half of 2023 is some sort of a global recession.”

“In a world where we are still a bit worried about global growth it’s hard to get super bullish on what we call high-beta currencies,” she said. “But I think 2023 is going to be more about the end of US dollar dominance.”

There is also a risk of a local recession in the latter part of next year, which might further cap the Aussie dollar, Auld said.

When asked if that would threaten Lowe’s reappointment given his seven-year term expires in September, Auld said this was unlikely due to the timing of Australian economic data.

“If a recession does happen we won’t know about that until the end of 2023 at the earliest,” she said. Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said that he will make a decision about the governor’s future around the middle of next year.

“The interesting question is if they decide to not renew the contract then who’s going to be the new governor,” she said.

