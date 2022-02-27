(Bloomberg) -- Australian bonds rallied, sending benchmark 10-year yields down 10 basis points, as investors sought safety after the U.S. and EU broadened sanctions against Russia.

The yield on the 10-year note fell to 2.13% on Monday as the Ukraine crisis continues to whiplash markets. Australian yields have see-sawed -- they rose seven basis points or more on Wednesday and Friday last week, but dropped 11 basis points on Thursday. Three-year yields also dropped 10 basis points Monday, sliding to 1.57%.

The euro dropped 1% and Australia’s dollar also slid Monday trading, in some of the first signs of the growing financial fallout from Russia’s assault on Ukraine and the West’s response. The U.S. and its European allies stepped up their response to the escalating conflict as Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s military advance to proceed, announcing plans to sanction the central bank in Moscow and cut off various Russian lenders from the critical SWIFT financial messaging system.

Australia’s central bank meets Tuesday and it is likely to highlight the domestic economy’s underlying strength and escalating geopolitical risks and announce that interest rates will stay unchanged at a record low. The Reserve Bank of Australia has stuck to a dovish stance even as swaps traders priced in a series of rate hikes for Australia starting in the first half of this year.

