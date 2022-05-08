(Bloomberg) --

Australia’s two major parties announced measures to support new and aspiring parents on Mothers’ Day, in their latest bid to appeal to female voters who could decide the May 21 election.

The ruling conservative government said it would provide A$53 million ($38 million) to subsidize IVF treatments for people with cancer or genetic defects, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison recalling he and his wife’s struggles to have children through the process. “The chances of success were very, very low, they were about one in three and often less,” Morrison said at a press conference Sunday. “And now they’re so much higher.”

The opposition leader, Anthony Albanese, said he would match the government’s IVF policy, while announcing A$11 million to support new playgroups across Australia, including providing free care and new equipment.

Both major parties are attempting to appeal to female voters. Morrison’s center-right Liberal National coalition is currently trailing the Labor Party in most opinion polling, with surveys showing female voters are trending toward Albanese.

Women Fed Up With Flagrant Sexism Could Swing Australia Election

A series of scandals during Morrison’s last term, including a prominent sexual assault allegation inside Parliament, have seen his party’s support among women drop in recent years, according to polling provided by Roy Morgan.

Both leaders will take part in a second pre-election debate on Sunday evening, sponsored by Australia’s Nine network.

In an emotional speech in Sydney on Sunday, Albanese paid tribute to his own mother, who raised him single-handedly and died 20 years ago this month.

“She was someone who didn’t lead a life of privilege or relative privilege like I have,” he said. “She didn’t get any formal schooling qualification, she did it tough but she gave me unconditional love.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.