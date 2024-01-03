(Bloomberg) -- The price of Australian Carbon Credit Units climbed to a six-month high as corporate emitters planned their 2024 carbon budgets, a trend likely to further lift prices early this year.

Spot prices of ACCUs rose 0.8% to A$33.75 a ton ($22.79) on Wednesday, a 12% growth since the start of November and the highest level since June, according to Jarden Partners Ltd. The increase could foreshadow more gains in a market that’s been beset by chronic oversupply over the past two years.

Credit prices began a gradual recovery in November, with traded volumes reaching a 10-month high as companies seek to comply with Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism, a policy which compels more than 200 large corporate polluters to reduce emissions.

Under the mechanism, companies must use carbon credits to meet their emission limits by the end of February, typically driving demand between November and January.

Although oversupply is likely to persist, “a strong start to 2024 could see prices in a shorter-term breakout approaching A$40 a ton for nature-based projects before selling volume is unlocked,” said Hugh Grossman, managing director of carbon market research firm RepuTex HK Ltd. Nature-based projects involve the restoration or conservation of ecosystems as a way of trapping carbon dioxide.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.