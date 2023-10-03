Top Stories
-
-
3h ago
Housing starts up 1% in first half of 2023 as apartment starts offset declines: CMHC5:39
Housing starts up 1% in first half of 2023 as apartment starts offset declines: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says construction of new homes increased slightly across several of Canada's major cities in the first half of 2023, as the pace of apartment starts helped offset declines in other dwelling types.
-
57m ago
Quebec tables bill to sue drug companies for health-care costs linked to opioids
The Quebec government has introduced a bill that would allow it to join a proposed class-action lawsuit against more than 40 pharmaceutical companies accused of downplaying the harmful effects of opioids.
-
3h ago7:03
Statistics Canada says country posts $718M merchandise trade surplus for August
Canada's merchandise trade balance shifted to a surplus in August, helped by strong growth in exports of unwrought gold and crude oil, Statistics Canada said.
-
22h ago6:45
'All hands on deck' needed to address housing affordability, economist says
With serious investments needed to address Canada’s housing crisis, a top economist suggests a collaborative approach is required to make homes affordable.
-
3h ago7:09
Competition intensity has decreased over last two decades, Competition Bureau finds
Competition Bureau commissioner Matthew Boswell says new research from the bureau finds the competition intensity in the country has decreased over the last two decades.
-
22h ago
Suncor to buy Total's Fort Hills stake in US$1.07 billion deal1:54
Suncor to buy Total's Fort Hills stake in US$1.07 billion deal
Suncor Energy Inc. agreed to buy TotalEnergies SE’s stake in the Fort Hills oil-sands mine for $1.47 billion (US$1.07 billion) after an earlier deal to buy the French company’s Canadian assets was scuttled by ConocoPhillips.
-
Oct 4
Toronto housing construction is 10 years behind: TRREB analyst6:41
Toronto housing construction is 10 years behind: TRREB analyst
The Greater Toronto Area is a decade behind in home construction and the delay is only intensifying the region’s housing shortage, according the chief market analyst at the city’s real estate board.
-
21h ago6:19
TC Energy closes sale of 40 per cent stake in Columbia gas and gulf pipelines
TC Energy Corp. says it has closed its previously announced sale of a 40 per cent stake in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission systems to New York City-based Global Infrastructure Partners for $5.3 billion.
-
21h ago
BlackBerry to separate cybersecurity and Internet of Things business units6:20
BlackBerry to separate cybersecurity and Internet of Things business units
BlackBerry Ltd. says it will carve its cybersecurity and Internet of Things business units into two independently operated entities.
-
8h ago5:39
Montreal home sales in September up 9% from year ago: QPAREB
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal home sales in September rose nine per cent compared with a year ago, but remained below the historic average for the time of year.
-
21h ago6:04
Canadian oil output to hit new heights within two years: Report
The coming startup of the Trans Mountain pipeline will help boost Canadian oil production to an all-time high within the next two years, according to a new report.
-
21h ago5:40
AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton says the world is heeding warnings about the technology
Months after artificial intelligence luminaries began ringing alarm bells about the technology’s risks, one of the field's pioneers says he feels like people are listening.
-
6h ago2:31
The Daily Chase: Suncor deal; Changes at BlackBerry
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
-
Oct 4
Calgary home sales hit record as buyers flee pricier markets: CREB economist7:37
Calgary home sales hit record as buyers flee pricier markets: CREB economist
Home sales in Calgary hit a record high in September, and the chief economist with city’s real estate board says the increase is largely due to interprovincial migration as buyers seek relief Canada’s pricier housing markets.
-
Oct 36:49
Real estate stakeholders discuss GST removal
Removing GST from the construction of new rental apartments will likely help ease housing supply crisis in Canada, according to real estate stakeholders, but some are concerned that the high interest rate environment will hinder the measure’s success.
-
9h ago3:30
Oil extends plunge as brent falls Below US$85 on demand worries
Oil extended its sharp decline on concerns that a slowdown in global growth will erode consumption.