(Bloomberg) -- A double taxation treaty with Hong Kong proposed by Australia’s Chamber of Commerce in the finance hub could save the country’s expatriates from paying tax in two places.

Currently, under Australia’s tax residency rules, anyone who spends more than 183 days a year inside the country will need to pay Australian tax — no matter where they live the rest of the year. The Australian government is consulting on changes to its individual tax residency rules that could see those who spend shorter stretches of time in their home country also targeted.

The chamber is calling on Hong Kong to negotiate a deal so that Australians wouldn’t be targeted by two separate tax authorities. Singapore, the US and mainland China have similar deals in place.

“We urge the government to continue to maintain dialogue with the Australian government offering to start negotiations on a Double Tax Agreement to provide greater incentives for Australian businesses to look to Hong Kong as a base,” the chamber wrote in a three-page letter of high-level recommendations to the Hong Kong government.

Hong Kong has been seeking to restore its status as a global financial hub after its reputation was dealt a blow by strict Covid restrictions, anti-government protests in 2019 and China’s imposition of a sweeping national security law.

Josephine Orgill, chair of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, said a double taxation treaty would mean the city remains attractive to talent and this is a key consideration for her members who may otherwise go to places like Singapore, where such agreements are already in place.

‘Uniquely Impacted’

Late last year, the chamber raised concerns over the adverse impact that proposed changes to tax residency rules may have on Australian firms and individuals in Hong Kong, noting there were 100,000 nationals living in the city.

“This number of businesses and Australian individuals demonstrates that Hong Kong tax residents will be uniquely impacted by these new residency rules more so than perhaps any other jurisdiction given that there is no double tax agreement,” they wrote in a letter responding to the Treasury’s consultation on the possible reforms.

Orgill said Monday a double taxation agreement will facilitate investment between Australia and Hong Kong as it provides greater clarity on how tax operates when working across both jurisdictions.

The chamber’s latest proposal comes before Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan is set to deliver his budget on Feb. 28. It praised the government’s initiatives to attract talent and said these should be expanded to the food and beverage sector. It also recommended the expansion of an apprenticeship scheme and the prioritization of English language skills.

“Hong Kong remains an important market for many Australian businesses operating throughout Asia and its role as the international gateway to the mainland is vital,” the chamber noted.

