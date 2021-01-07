(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Queensland state imposed a three-day lockdown of its capital, Brisbane, after the U.K. variant of the coronavirus was detected in the city.

Residents across the metropolitan area will have to stay home except for essential work, services and exercise and wear masks if they do go out, state Premier Annastacia Pałaszczuk told reporters Friday. Authorities are scrambling to prevent an outbreak of the virus after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel for returned overseas travelers was infected with the strain.

