(Bloomberg) -- Australian consumer sentiment dropped in June as accelerating inflation and the Reserve Bank’s outsized half-point interest-rate increase last week spooked households about the outlook for the economy.

The confidence index dropped 4.5% to 86.4 points, approaching levels normally seen during major economic dislocations, Westpac Banking Corp. said in a statement Wednesday. The survey of 1,200 respondents was conducted June 6-9, meaning it encompassed the RBA’s larger-than-expected hike on June 7.

“This read is even weaker than we had expected,” said Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac. “The survey detail shows a clear picture of a slump in sentiment being driven by rising inflation; an associated lift in interest rates; and a loss of confidence around the economic outlook, both here and abroad.”

RBA chief Philip Lowe warned last night inflation could hit 7% by year’s end and said Australians need to brace for even higher borrowing costs, after it raised the cash rate in May and June to 0.85%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts the central bank will hike by 50 basis points in July, August and September to take the cash rate to 2.35% as the board tries to rein in inflationary pressure.

“There has been a steady increase in the proportion of consumers who expect significant increases in interest rates over the next 12 months,” Evans said.

In June, 58% of respondents expected rates to increase by more than 1% over the next year. That compares with 50% in May, 36% in April and 30% in March. “Notably, this share jumped to 65% amongst those surveyed following the RBA’s 50 basis-point rate hike,” he said.

A separate gauge of weekly sentiment released by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. earlier posted a slump of 7.6% in the June 6-12 period and is now at recessionary levels.

Westpac’s report showed the property market is also taking a hit from higher borrowing costs.

The time to buy a dwelling index fell 3.1% to 75.1 in June -- a new post 2008 financial crisis low, the survey showed.

“The index reflects deteriorating affordability which had been due to rising prices but is now being affected by actual and expected rises in interest rates,” according to the report.

