(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s consumer confidence fell further in October and is hovering around historic lows as the Reserve Bank’s sharpest interest-rate increases in a generation takes a toll on households.

The index of consumer sentiment slid 0.9% to 83.7, Westpac Banking Corp. said in a statement Tuesday. The reading highlighted that pessimists greatly outnumber optimists, with the dividing line at 100.

“The index remains in deeply pessimistic territory,” said Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac. “The key drags on confidence continue to come from a surge in the cost of living, rising interest rates, and concerns about the near-term outlook for the economy.”

The RBA has raised rates by 2.5 percentage points since May, joining global counterparts in rapidly tightening policy to try to rein in spiraling inflation. Australia’s central bank slowed the pace of increase this month to a quarter-percentage point, bringing to an end four straight half-point hikes as it aims to avoid plunging the economy into recession in its campaign to cool prices.

“Notably, the detail suggests the October result could have been significantly worse if the Reserve Bank had chosen to raise the cash rate by 50 basis points,” Evans said. “Sentiment was considerably better amongst those surveyed after the RBA’s smaller than expected move.”

Westpac’s poll of households was conducted Oct. 3-6. The RBA raised its cash rate to 2.6% on Oct. 4.

A report released shortly before the sentiment survey showed household spending intentions slid in September for the first time since April as higher borrowing costs took a toll.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.