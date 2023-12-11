(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s business confidence plunged to an 11-year low while consumer sentiment held in pessimistic territory, suggesting the Reserve Bank’s interest-rate increases are now beginning to drag on corporates.

Business confidence posted a second consecutive decline to minus-9, a National Australia Bank Ltd. survey showed Tuesday. Conditions, which measure sales, employment and profitability, fell 4 points to 9 in November.

“Both confidence and conditions declined in the month and after a period of relative stability through mid-2023 appear to be softening further,” said Alan Oster, NAB’s chief economist. “We will be closely watching to see if the weakness in confidence is sustained and whether a trend emerges in conditions, but for now it points to ongoing soft growth in the fourth quarter.”

The RBA has raised rates by 4.25 percentage points since May 2022 to counter a spike in inflation in an economy that’s fully employed and where population growth is fueling demand. While higher borrowing costs have weighed heavily on household sentiment, businesses have shown greater resilience to the campaign. That may now be changing.

Leading indicators — forward orders and capacity utilization — also softened, boding poorly for broader economic growth after GDP slowed in the three months through September.

Tuesday’s report showed price and cost growth accelerated for firms in November, a worrying sign for the RBA which kept rates unchanged last week at a 12-year high of 4.35%. It hiked borrowing costs in November.

The central bank has warned that further tightening may be required as services prices show signs of stickiness amid a tight labor market.

“Price pressures for both inputs and outputs remain elevated and actually nudged higher in the month. The hope is that with activity slowing the easing in price pressures becomes more evident in early 2024,” Oster said.

A separate report from Westpac Banking Corp earlier in the day showed consumer sentiment advanced 2.7% to 82.1 points, with pessimists still heavily outweighing optimists. The index has held in a 78-86 range for the past year.

“The gloom that deepened last month has lifted slightly heading into year-end,” said Matthew Hassan, a senior economist at Westpac. “While ending on a slightly improved note, 2023 still marks the second worst calendar year for sentiment on records going back to 1974.”

A gauge of the outlook for household spending, “the time to buy a major household item” sub-index fell 3.8% to 78.2. “We now have nearly 600 monthly reads on this sub-index, going back to 1974. Calendar 2023 has seen five of the eight weakest reads in this history,” Hassan said.

RBA chief Michele Bullock, responding to a question after a speech in Sydney on Tuesday, acknowledged that this had been “a hard year” for Australians grappling with rising interest rates and inflation. The governor said she hoped 2024 would prove better.

