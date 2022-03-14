(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Federal Court has overturned a ruling that ordered the government to consider climate-change impacts from a planned coal mine expansion.

Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said Tuesday the duty of care to protect children from the future impacts of climate change “should not be imposed” for reasons including that it was inconsistent with the decision making process of environmental approvals.

Such duty-of-care requirements would also force the courts to “re-evaluate, change or maintain high public policy, the assessment of which is unsuited to decision by the judicial branch,” Allsop said. The decision was unanimous across all three judges hearing the appeal, Allsop said.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley had appealed an earlier ruling that ordered the government to assess potential harmful consequences on young people that would be caused by additional greenhouse gas emissions when deciding whether to approve Whitehaven Coal Ltd.’s proposed extension of a metallurgical coal mine in New South Wales state.

The case was brought by Australian campaigners including an elderly nun and a group of Greta Thunberg-inspired teenagers. While the original decision didn’t block the mine’s expansion, it was seen as potentially adding new burdens to the prospects of any new fossil fuel projects in Australia, a key global producer of coal and liquefied natural gas.

While the government never disputed the impact of global warming, Ley’s lawyers argued the court overstepped its authority as the “judicial process is institutionally ill-suited” in responding to the policy challenge posed by anthropogenic climate change, according to court filings. “No court in any common law jurisdiction has recognized a duty of care of the kind that the primary judge declared to exist.”

Lawyers for the children argued the case was not about how to respond to climate change, but whether the environment minister’s use of her powers will materially “contribute to the future personal injury and death of present Australian children,” according to court filings.

“Imposing duties on those whose conduct causes harm to others has always been the method of the common law, and an institutional responsibility of the judiciary,” the lawyers said.

