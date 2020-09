(Bloomberg) -- Australian police have charged a property developer for allegedly paying A$4.75 million ($3.45 million) in bribes to Malaysian government officials.

The 68-year-old man is accused of selling a student hostel he developed in Melbourne to a Malaysian government-owned entity at an inflated price of A$22.6 million , with the bribes paid to arrange the sale.

The Australian Federal Police said in a statement Friday it began investigating the man in 2015 and charged him with foreign bribery and false accounting offenses in July this year. Police have seized A$1.6 million of the man’s assets in connection with the case.

