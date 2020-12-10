(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s dollar broke through 75 U.S. cents to its highest level in two-and-a-half years as investors ramped up bets on a successful vaccine roll-out and improving global growth.

The Aussie rose as much as 0.8% to 75.04 U.S. cents, the highest since June 2018. It has gained 6.8% against the greenback this year as a rebound in China’s economy and recovering iron-ore prices bolster demand for the commodity currency.

