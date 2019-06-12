Jun 12, 2019
Australian Employment Jumps as Labor Force Swells to a Record
(Bloomberg) -- Australian employment rose more than expected in May as the participation rate rose to a record, driven predominantly by part-time jobs.
Key Insights:
- The May jobs report could have been impacted by the general election, which returned the center-right government in a shock result, as temporary staff were hired to help with the ballot
- Australia’s central bank last week resumed interest-rate cuts -- after an almost three-year hiatus -- as it bids to drive the jobless rate down toward 4.5%, the new estimate of full employment. At that level, policy makers expect the economy to generate faster inflation.
- In lowering the full employment estimate, Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe is following in the footsteps of other developed-world counterparts, who’ve had to wait for unemployment to fall to very low levels to spur wage growth
- Pushing Australia’s jobless rate down to 4.5% is likely to prove an uphill battle. The nation’s debt-laden households have hunkered down and cut spending as they grapple with stagnant wages and watch falling house prices erode their wealth
- Australia’s labor market has held up well even as the economy slowed sharply. One explanation for the resilience is that much of the hiring is coming from government-related programs that are impervious to prevailing economic conditions
Market Reaction
- The Aussie dollar fell to 69.23 U.S. cents at 11:51 a.m. in Sydney from 69.27 pre-data
