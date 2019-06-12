Australian Employment Jumps as Labor Force Swells to a Record

(Bloomberg) -- Australian employment rose more than expected in May as the participation rate rose to a record, driven predominantly by part-time jobs.

Key Insights:

The May jobs report could have been impacted by the general election, which returned the center-right government in a shock result, as temporary staff were hired to help with the ballot

Australia’s central bank last week resumed interest-rate cuts -- after an almost three-year hiatus -- as it bids to drive the jobless rate down toward 4.5%, the new estimate of full employment. At that level, policy makers expect the economy to generate faster inflation.

In lowering the full employment estimate, Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe is following in the footsteps of other developed-world counterparts, who’ve had to wait for unemployment to fall to very low levels to spur wage growth

Pushing Australia’s jobless rate down to 4.5% is likely to prove an uphill battle. The nation’s debt-laden households have hunkered down and cut spending as they grapple with stagnant wages and watch falling house prices erode their wealth

Australia’s labor market has held up well even as the economy slowed sharply. One explanation for the resilience is that much of the hiring is coming from government-related programs that are impervious to prevailing economic conditions

Market Reaction

The Aussie dollar fell to 69.23 U.S. cents at 11:51 a.m. in Sydney from 69.27 pre-data

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke, Victoria Batchelor

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.