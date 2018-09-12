(Bloomberg) -- Australian employment jumped by more than twice economists’ estimates in August, while the jobless rate remained unchanged as more people sought jobs.

Key Details

Jobs rose 44,000 from July; economists forecast 18,000 gain

Unemployment rate was 5.3%; estimate 5.3%

Full-time jobs climbed 33,700; part-time employment rose 10,200

Participation rate gained to 65.7%; economists predicted 65.6%

Underemployment fell 0.3 percentage point to 8.1%

Aussie dollar bought 71.90 U.S. cents at 11:46 a.m. in Sydney from 71.78 pre-data

Big Picture

Australia’s jobless rate -- a key metric for the Reserve Bank -- has ground lower this year, even as hiring eased from the red-hot pace of 2017. Economic growth jumped to a six-year high in the second quarter and policy makers hope record-low interest rates will keep driving that rapid expansion to tighten the labor market and help rekindle inflation. That would potentially clear the path for the first rate hike since 2010, though traders see little prospect of a move in the next 12 months.

