(Bloomberg) -- Australian employment surged by more than three times economists’ estimates and unemployment held at a 48-year low, reinforcing expectations the Reserve Bank will raise interest rates further in 2023.

The economy added 64,000 roles in November from the prior month, well in advance of the forecast 19,000 gain, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Thursday. The participation rate climbed to 66.8%, matching a record set earlier in the year, while unemployment stayed at 3.4%.

Australian government bond yields and the currency rose after the release, which suggested the economy is so far weathering the sharpest monetary tightening in 33 years. The result is also a positive signal for wages growth that finally breached 3% last quarter, the strongest outcome since early 2013.

The jump in hiring “is consistent with other labor market indicators showing continuing growth through 2022,” Bjorn Jarvis, head of labor statistics at the ABS, said in a statement. “Hours worked are also well above pre-pandemic levels.”

The strength of the labor market is a key reason the central bank reckons it can engineer a soft landing in the A$2.2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy as it tightens to rein in inflation. The RBA expects unemployment will remain around 3.4%-3.5% through mid-2023.

Key to that outlook is elevated job vacancies across the economy, though there are also signs that hiring activity is beginning to cool. Separate data from jobs website Seek showed advertisements declined 4.9% in November from the prior month, driven by hospitality and tourism, IT and office support.

SEEK’s ANZ Managing Director Kendra Banks expects “employment demand and supply to remain quiet in December and January as businesses and candidates regroup ahead of the new working year.”

The RBA has raised rates by 3 percentage points since May to rein in rapid inflation and most economists predict it will hike another one or two times for a terminal rate of 3.6%, from the current 3.1%.

Today’s report also showed:

Underemployment fell 0.2 percentage point to 5.8% and underutilization declined 0.1 point to 9.3%

Full-time roles rose by 34,200, while part-time gained by 29,800

Monthly hours worked declined, while the employment to population ratio rose to 64.5%

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato.

(Updates with chart, further details.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.