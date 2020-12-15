(Bloomberg) -- A Covid-19 test made by East Brisbane, Australia-based Ellume, won approval from U.S. regulators on Tuesday. The test is the first that can be performed entirely from home, and it would be acquired without a prescription.

Cases are surging all over the U.S., and New York City’s mayor told residents to prepare for a shutdown of all but essential businesses soon after Christmas. California is stockpiling body bags, recruiting medical workers and is even considering whether to request a U.S. Navy hospital ship.

Moderna Inc.’s vaccine was deemed safe by U.S. regulators, clearing the way for a second shot to quickly gain emergency authorization.

U.S. to Roll Out Vaccine Campaign (7:05 a.m. HK)

U.S. states and territories will get $140 million to prepare for Covid-19 vaccination campaigns and $87 million for tracking and testing, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.

The first Covid-19 shots are rolling out but the latest funding for distribution has been stalled with Congress unable to agree on a new stimulus package since the summer. State health officials have sought more than $8 billion to distribute hundreds of millions of doses of Covid-19 shots in the months ahead.

Florida Governor Wants Businesses Open (6 a.m. HK)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis railed against a mask mandate and virus-related business shutdowns during a press conference at a West Palm Beach restaurant on Tuesday. He said businesses can operate safely and keep people working, and that only a small percentage of Covid-19 infections can be traced to restaurants.

“The vast, vast majority of infections are occurring in people’s homes,” DeSantis said. “Let individuals make decisions about what they’re comfortable doing.”

U.S. Hospitalizations Keep Rising (5:55 a.m. HK)

U.S. hospitalizations for the coronavirus increased by more than 1,200 patients a day in the six days through Tuesday, data from the Department of Health and Human Services show.

There were 112,483 Covid-19 patients in U.S. hospitals as of Dec. 15, a 7.1% increase since Dec. 9. California and New York accounted for almost three-quarters of the increase.

New Mexico recorded 102% occupancy in its intensive-care units, while Covid-19 cases accounted for more than a quarter of hospital in-patients in Arizona, Nevada and Rhode Island. The number of cases in California hospitals increased 70% to 13,920 from Dec. 1-15.

California Looks for Help Amid Surge (5:40 a.m. HK)

As cases surge in California, Governor Gavin Newsom is looking overseas to hire temporarily medical personnel. He said the state may ask the U.S. Navy to send back the hospital ship Mercy and has sent 5,000 more body bags to hard-hit counties.

Newsom warned in a press conference on Tuesday, a day after vaccinations arrived in the state, that the current wave of infections is still rising, and California could run out of intensive-care beds within weeks. Infections have soared since Thanksgiving, with an average of 163 Californians now dying of Covid-19 per day.

The state asked the U.S. Department of Defense to send 200 temporary medical personnel and may request another visit from the USNS Mercy, which docked off Los Angeles during the first wave of infections last spring. The ship’s highly trained personnel, Newsom said, were more important than its beds. He said the state has also stationed 60 refrigerated storage units at hospitals and morgues.

N.Y. Sees Most Deaths Since May (5 a.m. HK)

New York recorded 128 deaths from Covid-19, the most since mid-May, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. The state also had 5,982 patients hospitalized with the virus, approaching the 6,000 mark it last hit on May 15.

U.S. Clears Home Over-the-Counter Test (4:55 a.m. HK)

The first Covid-19 test that can be performed entirely from home was cleared by U.S. regulators on Tuesday, and it can be acquired without a prescription.

While availability initially will be limited, the new test and others in development could make virus screenings as accessible as over-the-counter pregnancy tests in the U.S. for the first time. The advance follows months of criticism that the Food and Drug Administration has been too slow to give its approval to this type of virus screening.

Manufactured by East Brisbane, Australia-based Ellume, the self-administered, single-use nasal-swab test is small enough to fit in the palm of a person’s hand. The test detects proteins on the virus’s surface in 15 minutes and delivers results to a smartphone app.

Airlines in Line for $17 Billion in Relief (4:05 a.m. HK)

Airlines would get $17 billion in U.S. government aid to recall furloughed workers and help cover payrolls through March under a bipartisan pandemic relief package unveiled in Congress on Monday that won immediate backing from an industry group.

Airlines “enthusiastically support” the proposal, the trade group Airlines for America said in a press release. Carriers will attempt to bring back workers who have been laid off if it passes, “but that becomes increasingly challenging with each passing day,” the group said.

Colorado Death Toll Worsens (2:55 a.m. HK)

The death toll is accelerating in Colorado, with a quarter of the state’s 3,969 coronavirus and virus-related deaths occurring over the past four weeks, based on data from the state health department and the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Colorado health officials have estimated the state could suffer 1,000 or more for all of December with modeling earlier in the month suggesting 4,400 deaths in a worst case scenario.

France’s Cases Slow After Week of Growth (2:50 a.m. HK)

France’s rolling seven-day average of new cases fell below 12,000 on Tuesday, marking a second day of pause after rising for most of last week. Hospitalizations fell for the first time in four days, health authorities reported. The seven-day average of deaths linked to the virus fell to the lowest since early November.

Canada Secures Moderna Vaccine (1:30 a.m. HK)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government has reached an agreement with Moderna to receive up to 168,000 early doses of the company’s coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna is prepared to ship the vaccines within 48 hours of the shot’s approval by public health authorities, Trudeau said Tuesday in Ottawa.

NYC Shutdown Likely After Christmas (1:02 a.m. HK)

New Yorkers can expect a shutdown of all but essential businesses soon after Christmas, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

If the city’s businesses close “right after Christmas, with good luck and hard work we could be out of that in a matter of weeks,” the mayor said.

Although New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will make the final decisions, closures will be similar to what the city experienced last spring, with the exception that schools will remain open, de Blasio said.

It will take weeks to reduce the number of people hospitalized -- at 2.89 per 100,000 in the population as of Dec. 13 -- to the city’s established safety level of 2 per 100,000. The percentage of people testing positive for the virus stood at 5.51%, also above the city’s threshold, which is 5%. People admitted to hospitals on Dec. 13 for Covid-19 symptoms stood at 160 -- below the threshold of 200.

Airlines Secure EU Relief on Slots (12:50 a.m. HK)

European airlines were guaranteed longer regulatory relief from the impact of the coronavirus, after the European Commission won the final go-ahead to suspend airport slot-use obligations until late March.

European Union governments and the bloc’s Parliament cleared the commission’s decision to waive until March 27, 2021, a requirement that carriers use at least 80% of their takeoff and landing positions or risk losing them the following year. The EU earlier this year suspended the obligation for eight months until Oct. 24.

Fauci: Trump, Biden Should Get Vaccine (11:05 p.m. HK)

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, said President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden should get Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use.

“You still want to protect people who are, you know, very important to our country right now,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “Even though the president himself was infected and he has likely antibodies that likely would be protective, we’re not sure how long that protection lasts.”

Fauci also said Vice President Mike Pence and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should get the vaccine.

U.K. Officials Look Again at Christmas Plan (10:37 p.m. HK)

British authorities are to hold talks on Christmas coronavirus rules after a surge in infections fueled demands from medical experts to stop households mixing over the holiday. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove will discuss the issue with his counterparts from the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland later on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The talks suggest officials could revise their decision to allow as many as three households to gather together for five days over Christmas. In a rare joint editorial Tuesday, the British Medical Journal and the Health Service Journal said the government’s relaxation of social distancing rules over the holiday period will increase coronavirus infections and risk putting further strain on hospitals.

Millions of Londoners will be ordered to comply with England’s toughest rules from Wednesday. The switch to tier 3 rules from tier 2 in London and parts of southeast England will see pubs, bars and restaurants closed, except for serving takeaway meals. Theaters and museums will also shut.

