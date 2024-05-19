(Bloomberg) -- Australian culinary legend Kylie Kwong will quit the food industry and shut her popular Sydney restaurant at the end of June.

Kwong, founder of Australian-Cantonese restaurant Lucky Kwong, is set to retire from her restaurateur career after 24 years in favor of social enterprise pursuits, she said in an Instagram post Monday.

“Through the lens of food and interconnectedness, I wish to place all my energy, focus and time into helping share and amplify other people’s stories, particularly the important voices of First Nations people and our multicultural communities,” she wrote.

Lucky Kwong is the latest in a string of high-profile Sydney restaurant closures, as factors including rising costs hit diners and venues alike.

