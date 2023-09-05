(Bloomberg) -- Richard Peil, chairman of football club Central Coast Mariners, is looking for an investor to help bolster the finances of the A-League Champions.

The Australian team, which hosted the England women’s World Cup team during the tournament, won the A-League 2022-23 season. Despite the victory, Peil says it lost around A$3 million ($1.9 million) that year.

“There is no prize money for winning the A-League Championship,” Peil said in an interview with Bloomberg. In comparison, Manchester City earned about £160 million ($201 million) by winning England’s Premier League last season — funded heavily by broadcasting revenue.

Peil has instructed Santa Monica-based investment firm Montminy & Co to help find a partner. Montminy acted for the English Premier League team AFC Bournemouth in 2022 for the sale to American businessman Bill Foley.

Central Coast Mariners has been successful in selling a number of players to European teams, such as Sammy Silvera to Middlesbrough FC and Nectarios Triantis to Sunderland AFC, but Peil said that the financial return from such transfers had been less than reported “in the media.”

The team’s revenues were around A$9 million and are headed for around A$12 million this season, Peil said.

Writing on the club’s website last month, Peil explained that winning championships didn’t necessarily mean an immediate financial return for the club.

Global investors have been taking stakes in teams across the globe. At the beginning of this year, the Miami-based investment group 777 Partners bought a stake in rival Australian club Melbourne Victory. Manchester City’s owner City Football Group also owns Melbourne City.

Peil, who is an entrepreneur in the fitness industry, has been a director of the Central Coast Mariners since May 2022 and plays a major role in the funding and strategic direction of the club. Of the 80 or so businesses he has owned, around 75% have involved financial partners.

“I had some terrible partnerships in the early days,” said Peil, “but I have had some great relationships too. It’s like a marriage. If you work on them they can be good.”

The plan for the club is to invest even further in youth development, through investing in the facilities and coaches. The expansion plan also involves in building up non football income.

Peil is happy to become a minority shareholders in the team, although ideally wants to hold a 30% stake. “I want to remain as chairman, the person on the ground,” he says.

The club will this year operate a professional women’s team after receiving a license last year.

“We’re very fortunate to be launching off the back of the World Cup,” Peil says. The club intends to stage around eight double header matches, where the women’s team will play the same day and in the same stadium as the men’s.

