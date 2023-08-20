(Bloomberg) -- Negotiations are underway for Australia to host China’s foreign minister for high-level government talks, according to Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“Officials are working through when this might work,” Wong said Sunday in an interview with ABC News. “We would anticipate that dialogue to occur in Australia at an appropriate time.”

Communications between Canberra and Beijing have resumed and relations have improved since the election of a Labor government in May last year. Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell visited China in May, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to travel to China at an undetermined date.

China scrapped import tariffs on Australian barley earlier this month, in the latest sign of improving ties. Beijing imposed the charges in May 2020, accusing Australian exporters of dumping on the Chinese market. The move came as bilateral ties fractured when then-prime minister Scott Morrison called for an international investigation into the origins of Covid. Beijing also restricted imports of other Australian goods.

China Scraps Australian Barley Tariffs as Trade Relations Thaw

Even as relations improve, the two countries face a range of issues. Wong said the Australian government “holds deep concerns” in relation to two Australian citizens detained in China, journalist Cheng Lei and writer Yang Hengjun. “We continue to advocate for their return to their families.”

Wong said in the interview that she was keen to see more meetings between the countries’ foreign ministers. Veteran Chinese diplomat Wang Yi returned to the role of foreign minister after the unexplained ouster of his successor, Qin Gang, just seven months into the job.

