(Bloomberg) -- Woodside Petroleum Ltd.’s latest climate strategy has triggered criticism by green activists that Australia’s biggest natural gas exporter isn’t properly addressing its overseas carbon footprint.

While the plan released Thursday sets near-term emissions reduction goals for its own operations, the strategy doesn’t include targets for emissions from its customers burning the fuel -- so-called Scope 3 environmental impact, which makes up most of Woodside’s pollution.

The energy giant plans to invest $5 billion in new energy products and low-carbon services by 2030 to help reduce Scope 3 emissions, which environmental groups argue pales in comparison to larger investments in new natural gas projects.

Woodside’s plan to “address its gargantuan Scope 3 emissions profile amounts to nothing more than more hot air,” said Will van de Pol, a campaigner at environmental advocacy group Market Forces. “Investors must see through the greenwash and demand the company take the only truly effective measure to address Scope 3 emissions, which is to manage down gas and oil production in line with the Paris climate goals.”

Calculating Emissions

While Woodside hasn’t set a firm target for Scope 3 emissions, the countries where its products are sold have the same net-zero commitments, Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill said in an interview.

“The reality of Scope 3 is that our Scope 3 is somebody else’s Scope 1,” she said, referring to the fact customers need to account for direct emissions from energy they consume. Some companies, including oil and gas producers, have argued there’s a degree of double counting involved in calculating Scope 3 volumes, and that the onus should be on the consumer.

Energy producers around the world are grappling with the needs of fuel-hungry customers and volatile prices, while attempting to appease demands from green-conscious groups and shareholders. To achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the world needs to stop developing new gas, oil and coal fields, the International Energy Agency said in May.

But for Woodside, which reported its strongest annual earnings since 2014, the future demand for liquefied natural gas -- its main export -- remains bright. Especially as it sees LNG being used as an alternative to dirtier-burning coal in power generation.

‘Robust Demand’

“We continue to see a very robust demand for our products,” O’Neill said. “We continue to firmly believe that gas has a very important role in the world’s decarbonization journey.”

Woodside plans to cut emissions from equity in its projects -- known as Scope 1 and 2 -- 15% by 2025 and 30% by 2030, with net-zero aspirations by 2050, according to their Climate Plan 2021 report.

The fuel that Woodside sells primarily goes to customers in Japan, South Korea and China, which have all committed to mid-century goals to net zero emissions, said O’Neill.

Woodside’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions from equity in its projects were 3.2 million tons of CO2 equivalent in 2021, according to its climate report. Scope 3 emissions were almost 12 times more, at 37.2 million tons.

“The only credible way for Woodside to reduce its Scope 3 emissions is to simply stop developing new gas basins,” said Dan Gocher, a director at the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.