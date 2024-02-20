(Bloomberg) -- Strike Energy Ltd. slid the most since 2005 after water flowed from a second natural gas well at a key site in Western Australia, indicating it may produce less than had been expected.

The producer closed down 26% in Sydney, after dropping 25% last Tuesday following the release of results from another well at the site. The announcements have seen Strike lose roughly half its value this month, to about A$615 million ($402 million).

The South Erregulla-2 site commenced well testing and is producing gas and formation water, the company said Tuesday. Strike will mobilize additional equipment for further testing and review the data from South Erregulla-2 and -3 to decide on future plans, it said.

“It is unclear if this well will flow only gas or gas and water once up and running and large uncertainty exists in flow rate expectations,” Wilsons Advisory analysts Sam Catalano and James Karakatsanis said in a note. Both wells are likely to produce much less than initially expected, and full development of the site “is no longer on the cards in our view,” they said.

Strike has agreements to supply a total of 36.5 petajoules (34 billion cubic feet) of natural gas to the South 32 Ltd.-operated Worsley Alumina plant and 5.75 petajoules to utility AGL Energy Ltd., conditional on the taking of a final investment decision on the South Erregulla project.

