(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s government is catching flak for how it’s using official data on carbon emissions, as climate change shapes up to be a key issue in elections due by May.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Environment Minister Angus Taylor recently boasted of a quarterly decline reported in government data last week, ignoring figures from the same publication that show an overall rise in recent years.

While Morrison and Taylor have been highlighting that carbon emissions in the three months to September fell 1.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, they avoided data that show output has been rising every year since 2015.

For example, Taylor on Sunday insisted in an ABC TV interview that emissions were falling. The ABC’s Barrie Cassidy called him out -- “it’s not what the figures say” -- citing the same report, which showed a 0.9 percent increase over the year to September.

“Angus Taylor has again falsely claimed that Australia’s greenhouse gas pollution levels are falling, despite his government’s own findings showing that they are, in fact, rising,” the Climate Council, an environmental advocacy group, said on Twitter.

Taylor’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Morrison was running with the same narrative on Friday in a separate ABC interview, saying “these numbers do jump around a bit” when pressed on the annual increase.

The center-right government has said it will comfortably meet the country’s Paris Agreement target of a reduction in carbon emissions from 2005 levels of at least 26 percent, but has lacked enforceable policies to get there. Morrison tried to address that last week by pledging A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) for a new climate fund.

Labor has a more ambitious target to cut emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and has promised A$10 billion in additional funding for the Clean Energy Finance Corp. The ruling Liberal Party has called Labor’s policy ”reckless” and likely to cause significant damage to the economy.

