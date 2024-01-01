(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s home-price growth showed further signs of cooling in December as deteriorating affordability and rising borrowing costs help take some heat out of the market.

Bellwether Sydney rose 0.2%, while Melbourne declined 0.3% for a price increase in Australia’s major cities of 0.4%, property consultancy CoreLogic Inc. said in a report Tuesday. The weaker pace in the two biggest cities was offset by mining-powered Perth and Brisbane, which rose 1.5% and 1% respectively.

Interest rate hikes, “along with persistent cost of living pressures, worsening affordability challenges, rising advertised stock levels and low consumer sentiment, have progressively taken some heat out of the market through the second half of the year,” said Tim Lawless, research director at CoreLogic.

The Reserve Bank left interest rates at a 12-year high of 4.35% last month after a surprise hike in November. The central bank, which next meets in February, maintains a hawkish tone as the economy and labor market show ongoing resilience.

Australia’s property market has surprised with a recovery last year even as the central bank raised rates by 4.25 percentage points since May 2022. It has been fueled by a lack of new housing stock and a surge in population growth.

The national home value index rose 8.1% in 2023, a “significant turnaround” from the 4.9% drop in 2022, CoreLogic said.

Bloomberg Economics expects price gains to continue to peter out particularly in Sydney, where housing is becoming increasingly unaffordable with the median home value at almost A$1.13 million ($770,000).

The RBA’s “November rate hike has further eroded borrowing potential, and is still to fully feed through to prices,” Bloomberg economist James McIntyre wrote in a note last week. “That — along with the cumulative effect of tightening through 2022 and 2023 — will weigh on the market until the RBA reverses course and starts to cut rates, likely in 1H24.”

Lawless expects house price growth in the first half of 2024 to be tested by “the interaction of high interest rates and weaker economic conditions.”

“A reduction in the cash rate target through 2024 could help to re-stoke demand later in the year,” he said.

