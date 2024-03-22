(Bloomberg) -- Australian lawmakers were split along party lines over a bill to reform the Reserve Bank, with the opposition insisting the government retain its right to override policy decisions in the event of a serious dispute, a Senate inquiry showed.

While the Liberal-National coalition, in its dissenting view, acknowledged this Section 11 power had never been used, it highlighted the importance of parliament retaining ultimate control over state officials, the Senate Economics Committee report released Friday showed. The opposition noted that former senior bank and government officials supported its view.

The opposition also called for a provision in the legislation guaranteeing continuity of membership between the current RBA board and a planned monetary policy committee. Under the reforms, the current board will separate into rate-setting and governance panels and Treasurer Jim Chalmers intends to offer the RBA’s existing six independent directors a post on one or the other.

The proposed changes to the RBA follow a review that has already been partially implemented, including a reduction in the number of meetings, post-decision press conferences and hiring a chief operating officer. However, a second part — establishing the governance and rate-setting boards and other changes — needs to be underpinned by legislation.

The dispute over continuity and who will be on the policy committee is at the heart of an emerging fracture between Chalmers and Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor that threatens to stall the legislation. Taylor insists that all of the six directors transition to the rate-setting committee to prevent the government from stacking it with Labor-aligned people.

Both Chalmers and Taylor insist they’re committed to bipartisanship on the RBA reforms, even as the rhetoric from both sides ratcheted up this week.

The ruling Labor party, which holds a majority on the Senate Economics Committee, recommended the RBA reform bill be passed by parliament.

The left-wing Greens party, Labor’s alternative option to pass the RBA legislation, also called for the retention of Section 11 as well as other further changes to the legislation.

