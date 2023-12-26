(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s battered insurance stocks may see further weakness when trading resumes Wednesday after extreme weather lashed the nation’s east coast over the holidays.

Two people have died from injuries related to intense storms, flooding and strong winds that have also damaged homes and infrastructure, local media reported as of Tuesday afternoon. The Insurance Council of Australia is still assessing the cost of the damage, a spokeswoman said by email.

The wild weather adds to a torrid December for Australia’s insurers after life-threatening flooding inundated Queensland in the wake of a tropical cyclone just a week ago. QBE Insurance Group Ltd. and Insurance Australia Group Ltd. have dropped more than 4% each this month, underperforming global peers and the nation’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index.

Parts of Australia likely suffered their wettest Christmas on record and remain in the grip of an “extensive thunderstorm outbreak” driven by warm coastal waters, Angus Hines, a senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said in an interview Tuesday with Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Storms are likely to continue into Wednesday, Hines told the national broadcaster. There’s a chance “we will start to see some of that activity subside” once the peak threat has passed in the afternoon, he said.

