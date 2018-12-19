Australian Jobless Rate Climbs in November as Workforce Expands

(Bloomberg) -- Australian employment rose more than forecast in November, while the jobless rate climbed as more people entered the workforce.

Full-time jobs fell 6,400; part-time employment rose 43,400

The participation rate climbed to 65.7%; economists predicted 65.6%

Underemployment rate increased 0.2 percentage point to 8.5%; the underutilization rate rose by the same amount to 13.6%

Unemployment -- a key metric for the Reserve Bank -- has edged lower this year, but failed to tighten the jobs market sufficiently to drive faster wage growth; among the impediments have been a swelling labor force and high underemployment

A two-year hiring bonanza has encouraged policy makers that running a record-low cash rate would eventually boost inflation. GDP data earlier this month cast doubt on that as household spending slowed sharply, prompting speculation that falling house prices had spooked shoppers. Consumption makes up about 60 percent of GDP

Money markets are now pricing in the chance of a rate cut next year despite the RBA saying the next policy move was likely to be a hike

