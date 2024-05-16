(Bloomberg) -- Three Australian league soccer players have been arrested following an investigation into alleged betting corruption and will face court on Friday afternoon.

The allegations are related to yellow card manipulation across four games between November and May, by players tied to a south-western Sydney football club, Football Australia said in a statement.

“Investigations revealed a senior player was allegedly taking instructions from a man – believed to be offshore in South America – to organize for yellow cards to occur during certain games in exchange for profit,” New South Wales state police said in a separate statement. They allegedly manipulated the number of cards in two games and failed to do so in two others, the police said.

The Organised Crime Squad is working with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Sports Integrity Australia, Football Australia, Australian Professional Leagues and and the NSW Crime Commission as inquiries continue.

