(Bloomberg) -- Mergers and acquisitions activity in Australia could pick up into next year as the country’s pension funds start to deploy some of their almost $1.3 trillion cash pile.

That’s the view of Marissa Freund, head of M&A for Australia and New Zealand at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Sydney. While the current uncertainty over the pace of global interest rate hikes and geopolitical concerns has helped curb deal volumes in 2022, this huge source of funds may soon provide a boost to dealmaking, she said.

Australian pensions -- known as superannuation funds -- “want certainty, so rates need to be predictable and at a level where the right returns can be made, but the weight of money looking to be invested is extraordinarily strong in our market because of the compulsory super regime,” Freund said in an interview.

The nation’s A$3.3 trillion ($2.1 trillion) pension industry stepped into the dealmaking breach in force last year, when activity was at its record high. While the flow has dwindled in Australia, a trend seen throughout the world, Freund said it’s less dire than the steep decline would suggest.

“This year is actually still a really good year,” she said, estimating current volume to be between 1.2 and 1.3 times the average over the past five years.

The green-energy transition and lower valuations for technology firms might also help provide impetus to restart merger activity, Freund said.

Pension contributions are compulsory for employers in Australia -- a law that’s help create the world’s fourth-largest retirement pot despite a relatively small population of about 26 million.

