(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s industrial relations umpire raised the national minimum wage by a larger-than-expected 5.2% from July 1, in an effort to support low-paid workers at a time of rising living costs and to reflect a tightening labor market.

The new national minimum wage will now be A$812.6 ($560.08) per week, an increase of A$40, Justice Iain Ross, president of the Fair Work Commission, said in Wednesday’s decision. The hourly rate will climb to A$21.38.

Australian bonds extended their falls following the announcement, with rate sensitive three-year yields climbing as much as 16 basis points to 3.61%, the highest level since March 2012.

The result comes as Australian households struggle with surging prices of goods ranging from food to gasoline and electricity. At the same time, the Reserve Bank of Australia has embarked on a tightening cycle with back-to-back monthly increases in borrowing costs to take the cash rate to 0.85%.

“This level of increase will protect the real value of the wages of the lowest paid workers,” Ross said. “Given the current strength of the labor market, the adjustments we propose to make will not have a significant adverse effect on the performance and competitiveness of the national economy.”

The 5.2% increase is more than twice the annual wage price index of 2.4% recorded in the first quarter. It’s also above economists’ expectations for a 3.5%-4.5% rise and closer to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s proposal to match the 5.1% jump in consumer prices in the first three months of the year.

The annual review is conducted by a panel of experts who set the minimum wage each fiscal year based on submissions from employer groups, unions and governments. Today’s decision directly affects up to 2.7 million workers and some other employees on enterprise agreements and individual pay setting arrangements, Ross said.

The FWC has also decided to increase all modern “award” wages, the minimum pay rates set for specific industries, by 4.6%.

The decision will be welcomed by the RBA which says that in the longer-term, annual wage increases of 3% or more are needed to keep inflation around the mid-point of its 2-3% target.

Economists expect the RBA to increase rates by an outsized 50-basis-points in July and money markets are pricing in a cash rate of 3.6% by December.

