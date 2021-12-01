(Bloomberg) -- Alan Tudge will stand aside as Australia’s education minister pending an investigation, after his former media adviser alleged she was abused by the Cabinet member during an extramarital affair.

Rachelle Miller told reporters in Canberra’s Parliament House on Thursday that Tudge had sometimes been emotionally and physically “abusive” to her. While Tudge denied the claims, Prime Minister Scott Morrison later said that his department would investigate.

“Given the seriousness of the claims made by Ms Miller, it’s important these matters be resolved fairly and expeditiously,” Morrison told parliament. “To this end, the minister has agreed to my request to stand aside while these issues are addressed.”

Miller’s claims come in the same week that a landmark report aimed at cleaning up a toxic workplace culture in parliament and other government offices found that one in three employees had suffered sexual harassment. Morrison ordered that inquiry after thousands of women rallied to protest against sexual violence and his government’s handling of gender issues.

The investigation into Tudge was announced a day after former Attorney-General Christian Porter announced he won’t contest the next election, which must be held by May. While serving as Australia’s chief law officer earlier this year, Porter was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl during a debating tournament when he was also a teenager in 1988 -- a claim he denies.

Health Minister Greg Hunt is also expected to retire at the election, according to media reports. Polls show Morrison’s conservative government trails the Labor opposition.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.