(Bloomberg) -- A person protesting the treatment of refugees jumped onto court during the Australian Open men’s final Sunday and was swiftly removed by security staff.

The intruder, wearing a mask and holding a banner saying “abolish refugee detention,” jumped from the stands courtside and was immediately dragged away, according to media reports.

Daniil Medvedev won the first set against Rafael Nadal 6-2. It would be a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title for the Spaniard and the second for the Russian.

