(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s opposition Labor Party will cut spending and crackdown on multinational tax avoidance with a goal of saving almost A$5 billion ($3.6 billion) if it wins an election due to be held on May 21.

Unveiling Labor’s economic strategy at a press conference in Canberra on Wednesday, shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers announced plans for an estimated A$3 billion in cuts to government consultants and contractors.

At the same time, Chalmers said Labor would save an estimated A$1.89 million by ending multinational tax avoidance, through limiting the use of tax havens and introducing transparency requirements.

“Our plan is about growing the economy without adding to inflation, getting real wages moving again and getting genuine economic bang for buck from the Budget,” Chalmers said.

The announcement came as the government revealed an unexpectedly sharp rise in inflation, which is growing at its fastest rate since 2009. The war in Ukraine and high levels of pandemic spending have pushed up prices on Australian households items, and the Reserve Bank is expected to increase interest rates by June at the latest.

The news comes at a difficult time for the center-right Liberal National coalition government, which is currently campaigning for a fourth term in power off the back of a strong economy and record low unemployment. Recent opinion polling has shown the government is trailing the opposition Labor Party by about 53% to 47% less than four weeks out from the vote.

Speaking after the inflation announcement, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said rising inflation and the uncertain international environment meant it was important to re-elect the incumbent government, which had delivered “strong and effective economic management.”

“This is a time for strength and stability. This is not a time to roll the dice on fake independents, a weak Labor leader and the chaos of a hung Parliament,” Frydenberg said.

Chalmers said the lack of substantial wage rises in recent years meant inflation had effectively cut workers’ income, and accused the government of having no plan to correct it.

“Australians are getting absolutely smashed by the rising cost of living on Scott Morrison’s watch,” he said. “This is his triple whammy of skyrocketing costs of living, rising interest rates and falling real wages.”

