Australian Opposition’s Dutton Names 10 Women in Shadow Cabinet
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton unveiled a shadow cabinet with 10 women among its 24 members as the Liberal-National coalition seeks to woo back female voters who deserted it at last month’s election.
The center-right Liberal Party will hold 18 of the shadow portfolios and the National Party, which represents rural and regional Australia, will have the other six. Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley will be shadow industry minister and opposition spokesperson for women.
“We’ve tried to get a balance here and the balance is not just across jurisdictions, not just in terms of gender, but experience,” Dutton told reporters in Brisbane on Sunday. “I’m very proud of the team that we’ve been able to put together.”
Among the key roles:
- Angus Taylor will be shadow treasurer
- Andrew Hastie, who served with Australian special forces in Afghanistan, will be shadow defense minister
- Simon Birmingham shadow foreign affairs
- Jane Hume shadow finance
- Susan McDonald shadow resources
- Alan Tudge shadow education minister
- Michaelia Cash, will be shadow minister for employment and workplace relations
- Karen Andrews will be shadow home affairs minister
- Anne Ruston shadow health and aged care
- Sarah Henderson shadow for communications
- Julian Leeser becomes shadow attorney-general,
Nationals leader David Littleproud will remain in the shadow agriculture portfolio, while Bridget McKenzie will be Nationals leader in the senate and shadow minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development.
Former Foreign Minister Marise Payne will be shadow cabinet secretary.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
