(Bloomberg) -- Financial conditions will keep getting tighter and more stress in credit markets is likely ahead as central banks around the world keep ratcheting up interest rates to combat inflation, according to one of Australia’s largest pension funds.

That’s all the more reason to maintain increased levels of liquidity within portfolios that can deploy capital when more cracks appear, said Damian Graham, chief investment officer of Aware Super, which has about A$150 billion ($94 billion) under management.

“Certainly credit markets are indicating that there’ll be some more stress I think, so liquidity is really important,” he told a Citigroup Inc. investment conference in Sydney on Wednesday. “We’re scenario testing around liquidity, in the way that we want to make sure we’re not a forced seller, so we want to be able to take advantage of opportunities and my gut feel is we’ll get more opportunities.”

With global policymakers well into a tightening cycle and markets fretting over rate hikes, Australia’s $2.1 trillion pension industry is preparing for more volatility.

Other large funds are also planning for the adjustment.

“Thinking about the real return impacts, and how do we really try and hedge some of that purchasing power risk in the portfolio is a real challenge,” said Sonya Sawtell Rickson, chief investment officer at Hesta, where she helps manage A$68 billion for mainly health and community workers.

For growth portfolios “what is the worst possible environment? It’s a low growth, high inflation type of environment, which feels exactly like what we’re in,” she said in comments at the Citi conference. “It’s hard to find positive trades in this market,” she said.

