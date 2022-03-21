(Bloomberg) -- India is coming under growing pressure from its Quad partners to take a stronger position against Russia’s war in the Ukraine, as Australia raised the issue at a bilateral meeting, days after it figured prominently in talks with Japan.

“The tragic loss of lives underlines the importance to hold Russia to account,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in opening remarks ahead of Monday’s meeting with his counterpart Narendra Modi. “The cooperation of like-minded liberal democracies is key to an open, inclusive, resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific.” Modi did not comment on the Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

India has stood out over its reluctance to censure Moscow over Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine. While New Delhi has supported calls for a cease-fire and a diplomatic solution, it abstained at the United Nations on votes for draft resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion. Canberra has been an outspoken critic of the war and has responded with deliveries of military and humanitarian aid to the government in Kyiv.

Morrison is the second Quad partner in the last few days to push New Delhi to take a sharper stand. Over the weekend Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for more cooperation between democracies while noting Putin’s war has “shaken the global order.”

Monday’s meeting is the second virtual summit held between the two countries in recent years -- Morrison and Modi met remotely in June 2020, after being forced to postpone an in-person meeting due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

